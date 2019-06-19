Woman gets divorce because ‘he wanted to be househusband’

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos, yesterday, dissolved a four-year-old marriage between a businesswoman, Mrs Lydia Nwaru, and Daniel, over his refusal to work.

The petitioner told the court that her husband, Daniel, with whom she had a daughter, wanted to be “househusband.”

Delivering his ruling, Mr. Adeniyi Koledoye, President of the Court, held that the repeated refusal of the respondent to appear in court would not stop the proceedings.

He held that: “Throughout the duration of this case, the respondent refused to honour court processes in spite of being served.

“Therefore, the court has no other choice than to dissolve the marriage.

“The court pronounced the marriage between Lydia and Mr. Daniel Nwaru dissolved. Both parties, henceforth, cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways. The court wishes both of you well in your future endeavour.”

Koledoye awarded custody of the only child of the marriage to the petitioner.

He ordered Daniel to be responsible for the child’s upkeep and education, whenever the need arises and when he is gainfully employed.

Earlier, the petitioner said: “My husband is not ready to work. He prefers to be a stay-at-home dad.

“Whenever I complain about his idleness, he turns it to a fight.

“I have been responsible for the upkeep of the family, including school fees and rent.”

She said she raised N120,000 for him to start a business, but two weeks after she gave him the money, he did not do or say anything concerning the money.

She added: “I gave him another N86,000 to register for a job; the money went into nothing.

“Thereafter, he started complaining that Nigeria was not suitable for progress, that he wanted to travel abroad to hustle.”