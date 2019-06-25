Wole Soyinka breaks silence on plane seat incident

Victor Ogunyinka

There has been an overwhelming debate as to what transpired between Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, and a ‘young man’ that asked for his seat before a flight.

In case you missed it….

Media Mogul, Mo Abudu, shared a mail from Professor Wole Soyinka on her Instagram page, where the Nobel Laureate gave a short explanation on the incident he described as “very minor”.

Mo Abudu, explained that the content of the mail was shared after she got the approval of Wole Soyinka. It reads:

Hallo Mo,

Someone sent me Patrick Tonye’s comment on the plane incident, and I saw your brief comment. It was a very minor thing and I’d forgotten all about it.

However, after reading the boy’s response, I became curious.

First, I never exchanged a word with him throughout beyond inviting him to take his allotted seat. Never spoke a word to him after that. Certainly never exchanged contact.

So of course, I wonder if it’s the very individual who’s posted this or a total fake. The phenomenon of stolen identities takes very strange dimensions and has become a source of worry. I wonder if this is one such. Anyway of your finding out. I don’t operate in social media as you probably recall.

