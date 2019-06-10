Wikimedia Nigeria unveils 2019 eco-friendly photo contest

Globally, eco-centric initiatives to reclaim damaged ecosystem has been on the increase. As many organizations either engage in tree planting exercise or conscious environmental drive to stem the global warming and environmental degradation, others use technology to drive the same process to make earth a safe habitation.

This comes as a technology based platform, Wikimedia Nigeria in partnership with Nigeria Tourism Development Council NTDC over the weekend launched its 3rd edition of an annual global photography contest aimed at stirring global eco-friendly consciousness among the people of world.

The event held at the Freedom Park, Lagos Island, with the theme: “Wikilovesearth 2019; a photography contest across 35 countries” is a juried contest that is positioned to create a positive impact about our environment for a sustainable tourism growth using Wikimedia platform as a conductor.

Speaking at the event, Folorunso Coker, Director General, NTDC disclosed how important it is to use technology as a tool to showcase culture and heritage of a people, change a negative narrative and rewrite it with digitally enhanced images on the platform. “If you Google Nigeria, the first item you will find on the media page will be Wikimedia. This competition is to deepen the response of that search with positive images for Nigerians telling the Nigerian story as it is through a global platform. Our interest in the partnership is to facilitate the promotion of that positive image of Nigeria on the Wikimedia platform,” says Coker.

Coker also explained that Africa continent must be well projected in good light to the outside world to attract more tourism. “Let us represent African well. Whether the story is good or not, tell your stories. It is not about commercial viability but it is about telling our story,” he added.

Olushola Olaniyan, President, Wikimedia Foundation Nigeria noted; “This is the third time Nigeria will be contesting on this photo show. About 35 countries from all the continent of the world are participating, and in Africa alone about 8 countries will participate. Our aim for this show is to create visibility for the natural sites in Nigeria. Our nation has a huge gap in terms of global visibility and this project tends to address some of those issues. The primary importance is selling Nigeria culture to the world,” Olaniyan said.

Others that spoke at the event include Olatunde Isaac, Wikimedia Foundation Secretary; Chukwuemeka Agbata, Tech trends expert; Elekofehinti Olushola, Wikimedia Foundation board of trustee member among others.

Meanwhile, the event witnessed a convergence of both up-coming and professional photographers including the contest jury to be coordinated by a seasoned and award winning photographer, Ayokanmi Oyeyemi, head of Photography, Wikimedia Nigeria. Others are Nguher Zaki, personal photographer to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Blaize Itodo, a film maker and photojournalist; Olasunkanmi Olawoyin, photojournalist; Abayomi Odunola, documentary photographer and Oludare Kenny, Lifestyle photographer.