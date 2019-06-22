Wike to Osibanjo: NPA not good neighbors to Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has taunted the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, as not being good neighbor to Rivers state.

Wike created the impression before Vice President Yemi Osibanjo while in Port Harcourt Friday to unveil the Port Harcourt Dockyard Liquid Waste Management Treatment Plant constructed by African Circle Pollution Management Limited.

The governor told the Vice President thaat, “I want to report the NPA to Your Excellency. They have not been good neighbours. We entered an agreement to fund construction of the Industry Road leading to the Port. NPA reneged and the State Government had to fund the project singlehandedly.

“Till date, the NPA has not paid its counterpart fund for the construction of that road. All they are interested in is to collect rents from the occupants of the Port”

“The Port here has to be dredged. Without the dredging of the waterway to this port, employment cannot be generated. I call on the Rivers son, an executive director in NPA to work for the dredging of the waterway by NPA.

He expressed Rivers gratitude on the establishment of the Africa Circle Pollution Management Limited to clean the environment and create employment for the people, pledging his administration’s support for sustenance of the facility.

Vice President Osibanjo said the project was in line with the Build Operate and Transfer Agreement between African Circle and the Federal Government for a contractual duration of of 20 years.

He said that Africa Circle has by the completion of the facility, executed a good part of the agreement, adding that Federal Government will continue its partnership with the private partner for promotion of environmental protection and sanitation.