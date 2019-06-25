Why Yahoo boys shouldn’t be arrested – Gifty Powers

Following Naira Marley’s release from incarceration, after being quizzed for charges bordering on cybercrime, touted as Yahoo Yahoo, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers, has explained why perpetrators of the crime should not be made to face the wrath of the law.

According to the 26-year-old mother of one who never fails to share her thoughts on sensitive matters such as this whenever the opportunity presents itself, cybercrime is just a mere game, hence yahoo boys shouldn’t be arrested anymore.

“Why should yahoo boys be arrested though? It is just a game, it is either you gain or lose. In fact, those that fall, victim, what pushed them to it in the first place? Its what they deserve so they should accept it that way. Or was it someone that forced them to get involved? The worst part is that the police hardly does a proper investigation. As long as you have a laptop with you-you’re under arrest, what for”, she wrote in protest.

In recent times, cybercrime has become a major point of discourse among Nigerians. Recall that Naira Marley had made similar comments supporting cybercrime, a move which eventually culminated in his arrest by officers of the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

However, top entertainers such as Simi, Ali Baba, Falz, Ruggedman, among others have condemned the crime.