Why we’re exhibiting Nigeria’s political history on June 12 – FG

By Emmnauel Elebeke

ABUJA – The Federal government says it is going to unveil a special Nigerian political history on June 12 Democracy Day to reawaken the consciousness as a people to appreciate the fact that we have a country that is endowed with enormous resources and potentials to prosper.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha disclosed this on Friday at the unveiling ceremony of the national Democracy Day exhibition held at ICC, Abuja.

He said the exhibition took us back memory lane on our political struggles and eventual freedom for the British colonial masters.

According to him, the exhibition this year was rather unique as it has also presented our history in arts and pictures and also in a digital interactive form that presents a whole new experience to all our guests.

‘‘I believe this particular exhibition will reawaken our consciousness as a people to appreciate the fact that we have a country that is endowed with Human and capital resources and it is our collective responsibility to exploit these resources and bring out them to the fore, so that we can move this country on the path of prosperity unity and democracy through our democracy struggles.

‘‘This event is timely as this years’ celebration coincides with the 20th anniversary of our uninterrupted democracy civil rule since 1999, as well as the consolidation of the achievement recorded in strengthening and deepening our Democratic experience since June 121993.

He encouraged those present to ensure that they invite as many people as possible to benefit from the knowledge and interactive nature of this exhibition. ‘‘Our land and our country is rich in knowledge, is rich in history and leaderships often times we relegate these core things that have made us Nigerians into the background.’’

Earlier in his welcome address, the former minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed said the event was meant to provide insight into our political and history with the aim of educating the youths and reawaken our consciousness about our political history and democratic experience as a nation.

‘‘The exhibition in Arts, pictures and digital environment provides yet another opportunity to showcase to the world, strides in our political history and democratic experience as a nation. This exhibition is aimed at strengthening and deepening understanding of our democracy as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Unbroken Democracy” of civilian administration.

‘‘It is designed to provide insight into our political history with the aim of educating especially our youths and reawaken their consciousness about our political history. It is my fervent hope that this exhibition would give us an opportunity to appreciate the role of our nationalists, activists, the founding fathers as well as the successive administrations in actualizing democratic system of governance in Nigeria,’’ he said.