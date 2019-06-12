Why we’re celebrating June 12 – Osinbajo

The Federal Government’s decision to celebrate Democracy Day on June 12 attests to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s commitment to progressive ideals, especially as it relates to the political history of the country, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said.

Osinbajo stated this, yesterday, when he received at the Presidential Villa, Mr Aristobulo Isturiz, the Vice President of Venezuela, who is leading the country’s delegation to Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration.

Isturiz is among world leaders at the head of their countries’ delegation attending Nigeria’s 2019 Democracy Day activities in Abuja.

Explaining that the Buhari administration believes in resolving some of the issues around the annulled June 12 1993 presidential election, Osinbajo said: “One of the principal issues, politically, was the recognition of that election in 1993, which was won by, now late, Chief MKO Abiola, an important progressive opposition leader.

‘’That is why we are celebrating June 12 as our new Democracy Day. So, we are really very happy that you are able to share with us a very special event — the celebration of our new democracy day.”

On deepening ties between Nigeria and Venezuela, Osinbajo said: “We believe that the collaboration between our countries in the economy, culture and science, among others, will be useful to our people.

‘’We need to do a lot as there are many areas for potential cooperation, including in agriculture, oil and gas and mining.”

On his part, Vice President Isturiz spoke on the need for improved cooperation between both countries, including under the auspices of the non-aligned movement, describing Nigeria as an important mobiliser on the African continent.

In the same vein, Osinbajo, in a similar meeting with the Vice Premier of North Korea, Mr Ri Ryong Nam, said the potentials for an enhanced cooperation between both countries were enormous.

Vice Premier Ri Ryong Nam congratulated Nigeria on the occasion of the country’s Democracy Day celebration.

He said DPRK acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government under President Buhari to improve the economy and ensure socio-economic stability.

According to Mr Ryong Nam, “I am moved by the efforts made by your government to ensure social stability and unity. Your country has also achieved eye-catching successes, through reforms, in the economy, making Nigeria a leading economy in the region.”