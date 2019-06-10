Why we handed over Goje’s case to AG —EFCC

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said, weekend, the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation has the constitutional power to take over a case at any stage of investigation.

Spokesman of EFCC, Tony Orilade, said this in reaction to withdrawal of the anti-graft agency from the N25 billion “fraud” case of Danjuma Goje, former governor of Gombe State.

The case, which has been on for close to eight years, was handed over to the office of the AGF on Friday.

When the case came up for an emergency hearing on Friday, Wahab Shittu, EFCC counsel, told the court that the agency was withdrawing from the case and handing it over to the office of the attorney-general.

But defending the action of the commission yesterday, Orilade said the commission acted in line with the law.

“By virtue of the existing law, the office of the Attorney-General of the federation has the power to take over any criminal case at any stage. And that is exactly what has happened,” he told NAN.

Goje was until Thursday, a contender for the position of the senate president.

He withdrew from the race and endorsed Ahmad Lawan, preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The EFCC and the federal government have been criticised over the handling of Goje’s case.