Why we can’t have another MKO in Nigeria – Kola Abiola

By Victor Ogunyinka

First son of the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993, presidential election, Kola Abiola, has said Nigeria was not likely to have another person with the clout of his late father, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

Kola, who spoke in an interview, explained that the calibre of MKO only comes once in a generation.

On what went down before, during and after the June 12 elections, Kola explained that some of the people who were the late MKO’s friends were out for only what they could from him.

He further explained that Abiola would have withstood the pressure of not appointing politicians, if he became president.

He said: “When you come in with a monument, whatever you do at that point, you would be given the benefit of doubt. It is when you start messing up that you will be criticised, because then, for the mere fact that MKO won that election, prices of goods were dropping.”