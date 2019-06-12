Why we cannot have another MKO in Nigeria – Kola Abiola

Victor Ogunyinka

First son of the adjudged winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Kola Abiola, has expressed that Nigeria is not likely to have another person with the clout of his late father Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola.

Kola Abiola explained that the calibre of MKO only comes once in a generation.

Speaking on what went down before, during and after the June 12 elections, Kola Abiola explained that some of the people surrounded by the late MKO were with him from what they could get from him.

He further explained that Abiola would have withstood the pressure of not appointing politicians if he became the president.

“When you come in with a monument, whatever you do at that point, you would be given the benefit of doubt. It is when you start messing up that you will be criticised. Because then, for the mere fact that MKO won that election, prices of goods were dropping.

“The dollar was crashing and things were looking good. It was not because he did anything, it was just the psyche of Nigerians who believed that they had participated in electing a government that they truly wanted and that was it.”

While speaking on wives and children connected to the late pillar of salt, Kola Abiola said: “Abiola had a will, which ought to have been executed by the bank, but the bank rejected executing it so I had to take it on.

“We are still in the process but in the mean time, we had so many people suing over which is fake and which is real. They said it was my idea but the truth of the matter is that when the man was alive, those kids were made to take DNA tests.

“Was I also the one that asked for it? The kids that took the blood tests know and their mothers know their kids took the blood test. Even in his will, he named a particular child from a particular woman, saying the child was not his…”

On whether he would some day consider serving under President Muhammadu Buhari, Kola Abiola said: “Honestly, I don’t know, I have a few years to round off the family issues. I am 57 years old now and I don’t want to get to 60 without resolving it,” Kola Abiola spoke with The Sun in an interview.

