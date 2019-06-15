Why PDP’s late endorsement failed to deliver Ndume, Bago 

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s bid to foil Presidency’s choice of the leadership of the 9th National Assembly inaugurated last Tuesday failed woefully, much to the surprise of the two lawmakers they belatedly endorsed less than twenty-four hours to the elections.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the leadership of the party issued a statement urging lawmakers elected on its platform to vote Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively in a move aimed at frustrating the All Progressives Congress, APC from having its way once again. They were also concerned of what becomes our democracy where the Legislature becomes a tool of the Executive and the Judiciary is cowed. The ruling party as well as the Presidency preferred Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for the two exalted offices.

However, unlike in 2015 when the PDP acted in unison with some aggrieved members of the APC in both the Senate and the House to produce Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively; the plot this time failed as Lawan polled a total of 79 votes, with Ndume garnering a paltry 28. The story was no different in the House where PDP-backed Bago could only manage a total of 76 votes while Gbajabiamila carried the day with a whopping 283 votes.

The outcome of the elections, Saturday Vanguard gathered was to be expected following what a chieftain of the PDP who craved anonymity labelled the party’s inability to come up with a Plan B.

According to him, the party was all along rooting for former Gombe state governor, Danjuma Goje for the Senate Presidency seat, adding that his late withdrawal from the race left the PDP with little or no time to agree on a consensus.

He added that Goje’s decision to support Lawan, left lawmakers elected on the platform of the PDP with no option but to vote in accordance with the dictates of their conscience.

He said: “We wanted Goje but he chose not to go into the contest at the eleventh hour. The party quickly called stakeholders’ meetings to determine a particular direction but at those meetings, it was clear a consensus was going to be very difficult.

”Our Senators and House members-elect met with party stakeholders including our governors but we knew we were going into a tough test.

“Ndume became the most suitable option after that owing largely to the fact that apart from us believing in his ability to be his own man, he was also our former member. We directed our members and his (Ndume) colleagues in the red chamber to show him solidarity but it is clear now that some ignored this directive. It came too late. They decided to vote for Lawan.”

The Money factor

Lawan who represents Yobe North at the Senate was his party choice for the exalted seat in 2015, losing however to the sheer political artistry of Saraki who alongside his supporters, left the Remote Sensing expert-turned politician in the lurk. It was not unexpected therefore that four years later, President Buhari kept faith in him and urged the party to rally support for him.

While the endorsement by the APC leadership may have played it part in the emergence of eventual winners allegations of some kind of inducement may not easily be dismissed with a wave of the hand. As the story goes, Ndume relied largely on his goodwill, unable to match his opponent in other areas critical in winning elections in Nigeria. The rest as they say is history.

In the House, Public Relations allegedly mattered in the election too. While there have been attempts at dismissing these claims, images of the said credit cards have since been made public.

Omo-Agege’s emergence as DSP

It was not only the office of the Senate President that was in contention as the ruling APC also clinched the Deputy Senate President’s seat in style. Few days to the election, Senator Francis Alimikhena (APC, Edo North) was bookmakers’ favourite for the plum office. 24 hours later to the election however, he chickened out of the race due to pressure allegedly mounted on him by party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole who played a major role in getting the party’s choices elected. He was dogged in his roles.

The former labour leader turned in the direction of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who would go on to defeat his only opponent and immediate past DSP, Ike Ekweremadu, despite his alleged role in the theft of the mace, the symbol of the parliament in 2018.

Oshiomhole, this medium gathered, was not prepared to gift his detractors more arsenals to continue to press for his removal as party chairman. Thus, victory for Alimikhena would have led credence to the call for his exit as it could raise concern in many areas to have the DSP and chairman from the state of Edo.

Ekweremadu again!

Until he was nominated to vie against Senator Omo-Agege on the floor of the red chamber that fateful Tuesday, the aspiration (if any) of Senator Ike Ekweremadu was kept close to his chest. He was DSP twice to former Senate President, David Mark and won a third shot in 2015. So, no one was taken aback that Ekweremadu’s name never came up for mention in the race for one of the highly coveted political offices in the land.

At the end of balloting, Ekweremadu was shellacked (to borrow the coinage of ex-United States President, Barack Obama) losing to Omo-Agege who polled 68 votes to the Enugu West representative’s 37. The defeat in the words of a PDP chieftain could have been averted if only the part planned in time and acted in one spirit.

Coming short of accusing the party of gifting Omo-Agege the seat on a platter despite the credibility burden occasioned by the mace narrative, the opposition figure said he believed some lessons have been learned.

“There is a time for everything and this is all I can say concerning the Office of the Deputy Senate President’s contest. We thought we had a chance but after our meetings, we realized we had zero chances because we knew what some of our people were going to do,” he added.