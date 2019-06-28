Why I initiated free medical exercise for my political family – Macaulay

Rife untimely deaths of promising young men and health liabilities among seemingly healthy folks in recent times, may not be unconnected to the reason behind the free medical check-up for members and leaders of Isoko Nation For Okowa (INFO), former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has said.

Macaulay made the statement during the free medical check for blood pressure and fasting blood sugar for members of his political family.

According to him, his focus has always been on education for indigents as well as the welfare of widows, adding, however, that the stealth outbreak of deaths on the bank of unmonitored health was fast becoming a time bomb.

Macaulay said, “I have always been focused on education for the less privileged and the welfare of widows. I lost two members of my political family to minor health issues. I felt it was necessary for all to know their status to enable us follow up on such issues.”

Nevertheless, he lamented the turnout of participants, which he described as unexpectedly low considering the level of preparation.

“You don’t need to have all the money before you help people. My priority is to help those I feel may not be able to help their selves. I am not even very impressed because the turn out for my political meetings surpasses that of today which is most important to their survival.” He added.

A retinue of political wigs who were present including, Hon. Patrick Ferife, Hon. Mike Ogwah, Prof. Sam Aghalino, Hon. Moses Idiowa, and other beneficiaries described the exercise as worthy of emulation.

They said the first step to healthy living was the consciousness of ones’ health status even as they commended Macaulay for the initiative.

“The first thing is the consciousness of your health status. It is very commendable. He did not just test, he gave medication to those who need it. The sons and daughters of Isoko must appreciate their own. We must pray against the pull him down syndrome on Isoko land.” Ogwah said.

“Macaulay has shown us he has love for his family. Many don’t check their health statuses. With this, beneficiaries can keep up with their health. He is worthy of emulation. The privileged elite should keep up with the trend, I must appeal.” Idiowa added.

The exercise which attracted over 200 beneficiaries from INFO, a sociopolitical pressure group covering the Macaulay Political Family, kicked off at 7.30am in his Owhelogbo country home residence.

Drugs running into a million naira worth were also dispensed to beneficiaries with wanting health statuses in an exercise conducted by four medical doctors, three nurses, two pharmacists and a school contingency staff.