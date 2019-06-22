Why I chose music as a career – Specdo

By Rotimi Agbana

With two albums to his credit, fast rising musician, Specdo, born Ajayi Solomon Ovie is set for his ‘Europe Tour 2019’.

Speaking with Showtime, the Delta State-born singer disclosed his intentions to work with Timaya on his next project as well as embarking on tour of Europe soon.

“We are getting ready. All plans are at the finishing touches. This is definitely going to be different from other tours. However, before the tour, I’m planning a huge project with Timaya. This one would blow the minds of my fans home and abroad”, he said.

He added that before the end of June, he would release a project, ‘Blow my mind’, with Youngbeat and Indomixing.

“I’m sorry my fans had to wait a little longer because we are working on a perfect video to suit the song. The single would be perfect with good video quality, which we plan to release at about same time by the end of this month,” he hinted. When asked why the choice of music as a career, he said: “I found out I was gifted from above, that is why decided to explore the world. I want everyone to know how talented and blessed I am. God gave me talents to show the world”, he said.