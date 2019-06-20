Why being a business owner sucks — Kemi Adetiba

By Rotimi Agbana

Prolific music Filmmaker, Music Video/Television Director, Kemi Adetiba, fondly known as the ‘Bruce Lee of visuals’, has been on the steady rise in her chosen career right from her days as a radio presenter with Rhythm 93.7 FM, where she became the voice behind two nationally syndicated hit shows, Soul’d Out and Sunday at the Seaside.

Though she has been a source of encouragement to young women aspiring to be successful at their chosen crafts, she still battles with the hard knocks of being an adult and a successful independent female business owner.

While sharing her thoughts on the challenges she grapples with daily as an independent adult and business owner, the director of ‘The Wedding Party’ and ‘King of Boys’, explained why it sucks to be an adult and an independent business owner.

“The honest truth is being an independent adult and a business owner sucks most of the time. You wake up every day fighting. Fighting to motivate yourself, fighting to be heard, fighting to stave off cheats, fighting for your rights, fighting for your work, fighting for your money”, she said.