Why are we so helpless? MBA President wants to know

“No region is safe, and no tribe is safe. No one indeed is safe. And yet, we have governments in place, at the Federal, State and Local Government levels and the primary business of governments is the protection of lives and property. Why are the governments, complete with their security apparatchik, so helpless in the face of intruding anarchy in our land?”

Those were the words of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr Paul Usoro, SAN, while lamenting the pervasive insecurity of lives and property in the country in his address at the association’s National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja. It will appear as if everything is indeed grinding to a halt with the level of insecurity in the land. Nigerians now dread travelling on our major highways as they have become highways of kidnappers. It is so frightening that residents are not even safe in the comfort of their homes.

A 54-year-old legal practitioner, Mr Kennedy Ofuezuem Nwashindi was kidnapped with his wig and gown by armed hoodlums at the gate of his home in Asaba on 16th April 2019 at about 7 pm

Kennedy’s abductors named their ransom price in exchange for his life and his family promptly rallied round and paid the ransom in the expectation that he would be released. But Kennedy was killed by his abductors after receiving the ransom and his body and his wig, without the gown, were recovered from the scene of the gruesome murder.

Another member of the association, Lowuruga Obadiah Yabura, former Chairman of Wukari Branch was kidnapped along Wukari-Takum Road in Taraba State on 2nd April 2019 but he has not been seen since then even after ransom had been paid as demanded by his abductors.

According to the NBA president, “so indescribably daring were his abductors that I was told they set up a bank account where ransom price was paid into, in instalments and drips and the amounts were fully drawn by the criminals. In my function as the President of the NBA, I have so very often spoken with families of our kidnapped colleagues and almost always, there is always that dread of fully involving law enforcement agencies for a number of reasons. And so, it is not uncommon for the families to rely on self-help by paying ransom prices and scrupulously following the instructions of the criminals in the hope that their son, their breadwinner, their father, their husband, their brother would eventually be released.

Demanding security of lives and property from our governments at all levels, Mr Usoro argued that

“only those who are alive can enjoy medi-care, educational facilities, infrastructure renewal, economic boom and all the other tangible and intangible benefits of a democratic society. And only those who are alive can vote in the next election. Only those who are alive can trigger boom and prosperity in our economy. Only those who are alive can benefit from and applaud the government for the war against corruption. It is therefore in the interest of the government as much as it is in the interest of the governed for lives and property to be secured and safe.

Examining independence of the judiciary and independence of the legal profession, which he described as the two pillars of the rule of law, the NBA president, in his address expressed disgust at the state of the rule of law in Nigeria which he said lies prostrate in some ways and areas.

He said, “our judges, from the lowest to the highest cadre, today operate under an oppressive and pervasive climate of fear and insecurity. Our judges are threatened, intimidated and blackmailed mostly by the executive arms of government and their agencies both at the Federal and State levels. There is the pervasive concern that government and its security operatives have dossiers on judges, real or imagined, and could unleash inquisitorial terror on judges if they decide issues against governments and its agencies.

Even those of our judges who are whistle-clean – and I believe that most even if not all are – may not be willing to go through the inquisitorial processes of the various security agencies to prove their innocence. And so, we have judges walking on egg-shells, notably, where governments and their agencies have interest in matters that they adjudicate. This totally undermines the independence of the judiciary and the ability of the judges to act confidently without fear or favor in dispensing justice to all manner of men. The irony of all of these is that the men of power today may be the ones who most need the independence of the judiciary tomorrow when they are out of power or are competing for political power.

He then urged the NJC to rise up to its statutory mandate and protect the independence of the judiciary assuring that the NBA was ready to work with the judges in that regard. “Our judges cannot deliver justice under a climate of fear and intimidation. Justice thrives where and when there is an independent judiciary. There can be no such independence when there is no security of tenure for our judges. There can be no independence of the judiciary when our judges are intimidated, threatened and blackmailed by State agencies and their officials. There can be no independence of the judiciary when our judges are actively coerced by State officials to think and reason only in the manner that those officials and, presumably, government want them to think.

“The robustness of the judiciary lies, not only in the soundness of its judgments but in the inherent right of judges to dissent even amongst themselves and to make independent judgments. The government must guarantee and we – the Bar and the Bench – must rise up to protect the independence of the judiciary and the right of our judicial officers to have independent minds in the discharge of their onerous responsibilities. We would, by so doing, be promoting and protecting the Rule of Law in our land as well”, he contended

He also lamented that the independence of the legal profession is threatened “when lawyers are not able to practice their trade without let or hindrance. That independence is assaulted when lawyers are branded as criminals merely because of their professional functions and responsibilities. The independence of the legal profession is eroded when lawyers are targeted as a group and stigmatized merely because of their professional duties. Nowadays, lawyers discriminate against briefs and instructions, not on professional grounds, but because they do not wish to attract the inquisitorial attention of government agencies nor to be stigmatized by those agencies. That is an absolute erosion of the independence of the legal profession and a destruction of the Rule of Law”.

He then submitted that “without the rule of law and security of lives and property, society gradually descends into a state of anarchy and democracy becomes a mere pretension. Democracy itself cannot survive without the rule of law. We must hold our leaders accountable for security of lives and property while also defending and promoting the rule of law in our society. Our leaders must also understand that by holding up these two tenets – security of lives and property and the promotion of the rule of law, they secure their own lives and wellbeing as well, for, as we must continue to emphasize, if you take care of the rule of law, the rule of law will take care of you”