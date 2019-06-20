When you are trying to get pregnant

By Sola Ogundipe

One of the ways a woman can optimise her fertility is by taking better care of her body, and also knowing her body and understanding how it works.

A good knowledge of the menstrual cycle is crucial so that intercourse can be more accurately timed. Monitor whether your cycle is regular, that is, the first days of you periods tend to come the same number of days apart every month, or irregular (if your cycle lengths vary from month to month.)

By tracking this information on a calendar, you can better predict when you might be ovulating, which is the time when your ovaries will release an egg every month.

Home ovulation-prediction kits can help determine when you are ovulating but rule of the thumb is that women with regular cycles ovulate about two weeks before the arrival of their periods. Three days right after a positive test result are regarded as the time with the best odds to try to becoming pregnant.

You may also predict ovulation by regularly checking both the amount and appearance of mucus in the birth canal. Just before ovulation, the amount of mucus increases and becomes thinner, clearer and more slippery,

You should also know your “fertile window,” which is the interval each month when you are most fertile. Normally, the fertile window spans a six-day interval comprising five days prior to ovulation plus the ovulation day. If you cannot calculate your fertile window, just plan to have intercourse every other day.