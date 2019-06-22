When was the last time you ever heard a sermon on remarriage for widows?

By Hope Inn

Why remarriage is an uphill task for widows. The traditional culture of remarriage in widowhood in our society though had it flaws had advantages. The biblical practice of Levirate marriage where the brother of a deceased man is obliged to marry his brother’s widow; a practice then in Bethlehem to which Ruth benefited was a practice in our various culture.

It provided some great social, emotional and financial leverage to most widows them. With the advent of religion and civilisation it became obsolete as it violated, not just human rights in most of its process but fall short of biblical standards. The presentation often came with coercion as the widow is made to choose a brother in-law. In the days before Christianity when polygamy was our culture the wives were already use to sharing but today with one wife, the chosen one’s legal wife is force in silence to keep still or goes into rampage as another battle erupts.

I believe every religion has its practices, but this article will be based on Christianity to which I was born into, which fortunately is the predominant religion of the Southern Nigeria where the residual effect of our widowhood practices and rites remains a big challenge to widows.The complications of the old practice of levirate marriage remains obvious as the end of it’s practice is well acceptable but the silence and secret approach to it substitute is an abuse to widows to which we must begin to address.

It has become almost a forbidden practice or seemingly unacceptable thing across our many cultures in Nigeria especially in the South with more emphasis in the East for a relatively young widow to remarry not long after the death of her husband even after long, as widowers are often hurried into another marriage or permitted to engage in sexual relationship for reasons of; he’s wired so; but for a widow, the marriage market holds not just little or no prospects but no tolerance or understanding of that aspect of her as the “financial need-only” assumptions and expectations by all even demand her to supply that in return with no consideration of it as a real part of her need.

For over 5 decades of my birth and 3 decades of widowhood, born in a very strong Christian home and in my search for Christ and salvation, I have heard sermons, I have fairly read my bible also. But I am yet to remember ever hearing a sermon on remarriage for widows. It is not counselling of widows I am talking about. Remarrying is not a counselling topic as most pastors of do because a widow cannot marry herself. As a career educationist and teacher I know the power of teaching to mental formation and orientation in social change which is among the primary function of the church while building the spirituality of the congregation which is the society.

In a society coming out from a cultural practices and rites where widows are termed unclean with the most humiliating actions meted on her with suspicions and accusations of husband killer and witch flying around, rushing to marry her again is asking for too much if we don’t change the narrative.

While battling with this, you come to the church and a widow’s constant preaching topic or quote we are made to hear from God through the altar is “God is the husband of the widow”. This is so imbibed that most widow’s group addressed themselves as “Jesus wives” including 24 years old widows.

This is the most confusing and controversial situation in widowhood that keeps a young widow of 20s go another 50 years of her life in a journey only for find out how lost and confused she’s been made as the church watch on.

Imagine a widow in her 30s said “God forbid my son will never marry a widow”. A woman with a young widowed daughter called a widow fiancée of her widowed son saying that her widowed son “will never marry a widow”. A young man fell in with a young girl and finding she’s a widow backed out because like he said “she’s a widow”.

In celebration of international widows day 2019 on a Sunday day, we call upon pastors to climb the pulpit; 1 Timothy 5;9 & 14 has a very clear set definition and position, that I pray for the guidance of the holy spirit for them to explicitly start ministering aright. Also the description of God as the husband of the widow I believe is more as a protector will be properly put in perception. The church to me seem to cut between sacredness and fear. Fear of being seem to encourage widowhood or sacredness of not disrespecting the marriage institution; Ecc. 3 makes it clear that life is a season to which God is the sole producer with appropriate manual for our guide. We seems caught up in the dichotomy between culture and Christianity, to continue to preach holiness to a 25 years old widow without preaching to congregation about widows remarriage is an emotional abuse and blackmail.

Culture is religion and religion they say is the opium of the people. The cultural practices of the Southern Nigeria today is predominantly the bible practices and to save the high rate of young widows from loneliness and empower their spiritual, social and mental health, the church I believe should start to address the issues of remarriage in widowhood on the altar. I tell you, loneliness is the absolute poverty in widowhood.