When Osun retirees protest 13 month unpaid entitlements

By Dayo Johnson

OSOGBO—SCORES of retired civil servants in the employment of the Osun State government, yesterday, trooped to the major streets in Osogbo, the state capital to protest the non-payment of 13 months pension arrears and other outstanding debts owed by the state government and called for the probe of the immediate governor of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The retirees, armed with placards with different inscriptions such as EFCC should probe Aregbesola, Retirees are dying, Pension, Gratuity is our right, pay us our entitlements, Denying us our entitlements is an act of wickedness and callousness among others said APC led government has made life miserable for them.

The Chairman of Forum of 2011/2012 Pensioners, Mr. Yemi Lawal, declared that Osun’s retirees were the most traumatized in the country.

Lawal urged Governor Gboyega Oyetola to use N6.3 billion Paris Club fund he received recently from the Federal Government to offset their arrears.

He said: “Recently, Federal Government released another tranche of Paris club fund with a sum of N6.3bilion to Governor Gboyega Oyetola to offset salaries and pension arrears.

“It is quite unfortunate that the state government has diverted the money to other frivolous things.

“Many of our children were out of schools because we are unable to pay their school feel, so we are suffering the pathetic situation is that those who retired under contributing pensioners since 2015 they contributed while in service the state government refused to release the counterpart fee up till now they were not pay.”

Get your facts correct before protest—Govt

Reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Oyetola, Adeniyi Adesina denied the allegation that the state government had received a new Paris club refund, saying no state has ever received any refund in the recent time.

He advised the retirees to get their heart together before making frivolous allegations against the state government.

On salaries, pension arrears and gratuity, Adeniyi said the administration of Gboyega Oyetola is making frantic efforts to ensure prompt payment of all outstanding arrears by the past administration.