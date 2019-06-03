What will not be included in Ambode’s pension benefits

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Apart of being denied second term bid, the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, will not be a beneficiary of a luxury residential house in Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja.

The house, which is part of his retirement benefits, as stipulated in the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension) law of 2007, will not be included in Ambode’s pension benefits.

Ambode, who despite the political equation had months before the All Progressives Congress, APC Primaries was favoured by all to serve the second term, was denied by members of the party of the opportunity when he lost at the gubernatorial primary poll.

According to section 2C(1)(¡¡) of the law, which states inter-alia; “One Residential House in the Federal Capital Territory for the Governor who served two consecutive terms.”

As stipulated by the law, since the party members had through their action denied Ambode the opportunity to serve two consecutive terms, he will certainly not benefit from this largess as the current minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who ruled the state between 2007 and 2015.

Meanwhile, the former governor will be a beneficiary of other largesse provided for ex governors and deputy governors in the pension law.

According to section 2A of the law, his annual basic salary will be 100 per cent of the annual basic salary of the incumbent governor which is, N2, 223, 705.00.

Also, in Section 2B(¡) of the law listed the allowances and fringe benefits for any ex-governor, including one residential House at any location of his choice within the state.

“In (¡¡) Three cars for the ex governor and in addition to one pilot vehicle and two backup cars to be replaced every three years.

“(¡¡¡) 300 per cent of his annual basic salary (N2,223, 705) which is equal to N6, 671, 115. 00 as furniture allowance payable en bloc every two years.

“ 10 pet cent of his annual basic salary (N2,223,705) which is equal to N222, 370.00 will be given to him as House Maintenance allowance.

“He will be entitled to domestic staff such as a cook , steward , gardener and other domestic staff who shall be pensionable .

“ Free medical treatment for him and members of his immediate family .

“The ex governor will be entitled to two male officers from the DSS , one female DSS officer and eight policemen as part of his security apparatus.

“25 per cent of his annual basic salary which is N555, 925.25 will be paid to him for his personal assistants.

“30 per cent of his annual basic salary which amount N667, 111. 00k will be paid to him as his car maintenance allowance.

“10 per cent of his annual basic salary which amount to N222, 370.50 will be paid to him as entertainment allowance.

“20 per cent of his annual basic salary which is equal to N444, 741.00 will be paid to him as his utility allowance.

According to Section 1(2) of the provisions of this law, those benefits, which Ambode is entitled to receive, were for life.

Also, Section 1(3) of the law further stated that; ” The sum payable as pension under this law shall be charged upon Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state.