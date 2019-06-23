What stands me out as an entertainer- Actress, Titi Joseph

By Rotimi Agbana

Rising actress and filmmaker, Titi Joseph is one role interpreter who has what it takes to shine in the Nigerian movie industry. The Mass Communication graduate of Ahmadu Bello University noted during a chat with Potpourri that her personality and experiences stand her out as an entertainer.

“I won’t say looks, sex appeal, talent are what stand me out as an actress, because many people have these too. Many people are good looking, many have more sex appeal than I do, and many are also talented. So I’ll say it’s my personality that stands me out as an actress, who I am, what I am, my experiences that have shaped me into who I am today, that’s what makes me unique and that’s the difference I bring to the table”, she said.

Speaking about celebrities who engage in social media rifts, she said; “May be they are where they can afford to engage in rifts. Some of us cannot afford to do that.”

She added that being talented or gifted is not enough to become successful in Nollywood.

“Being gifted is not a guarantee to succeed in Nollywood. It is imperative to get trained. I agree with the common saying, ‘Talent is not enough’. A lot of people are talented, talent is the natural ability and natural ability needs to be refined in order to reach some levels in your life. Training is key”, she said.