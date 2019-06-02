What Ruiz said before the Joshua fight

By Ayo Onikoyi

No one gave Mexican boxer, Andy Ruiz a chance against British/Nigerian champ, Anthony Joshua, but the unimaginable happened.

This is the worst thing you’ll see on the internet today. The scenes of Andy Ruiz beating Anthony Joshua like he stole something. pic.twitter.com/BkO7xfAo2M — Oh’ Kelvin (@kelvinekerete) June 2, 2019

The Mexican knocked out the British in 7th round. It was much like a fight between deep desire and the routine.

Desire won, like it did in the second leg Champions league match between Barcelona and Liverpool.

Ruiz was against the world, stood his ground and swept it off its feet. This is what he said after their square up back in April and he posted it on his Instagram page on April 22, 2019 long before the fight.

“Anthony Joshua, I’m your opponent for June 1st. I’m here I’m ready. Sign your portion. It’s been a long time coming. We shoulda met few years ago when i fought for the WBO belt. Styles make fights, i know my style is one that you haven’t met before.

That WBO belt is actually mine because the whole world knows i beat Parker for it in New Zealand.

I’ve been waiting a long time to get these straps from you. U can hold them down for me until June 1st. To anybody counting me out already, get in line I’ve been counted out since i first started fighting. Nothing is stopping me now.” Posted on Instagram by Andy Ruiz Jr on April 22nd.

It was a desire that came through. It must have been a routine fight for British/Nigerian Joshua but to the Mexican, it was a fight of a lifetime. And so it happened for him.