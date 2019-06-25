What is commercial auto insurance and what businesses does it help?

Commercial auto insurance refers to a specific type of insurance that keeps a business protected from legal claims of property damage or physical injury resulting from the operation of a vehicle owned by the business, or while using a personal vehicle for business purposes.

These insurance policies can pay for medical expenses, repairs, and legal fees that are not covered by personal auto insurance.

Driving is essential for many businesses these days, regardless of their size. Many small business owners use their personal or company vehicle to meet clients, transport supplies, or run errands. It is extremely essential for these businesses to purchase a suitable commercial auto insurance policy.

In most cases, accidents occurring while driving a personal vehicle for business purposes are not covered by personal car insurance. Commercial auto insurance helps the policy holders to pay for repairing damages to vehicles owned by them or others, when they are involved in an accident. Commercial auto insurance is also a form of liability insurance that can take care of legal and medical expenses, if an individual gets sued by another driver.

What Does Commercial Auto Insurance Cover?

Most of you may have already understood that commercial auto insurance provides additional coverage to fill in the gaps in your personal auto insurance policy. However, please don’t commit the mistake of considering commercial car insurance to cover you for all losses.

Mentioned below are some of the types of losses covered by commercial auto insurance.

Property damage or bodily injury caused by an individual to property or other individuals in the process of operating a vehicle.

Medical expenses for the policy owner and other passengers injured in an automobile accident, even if the policy owner is responsible for the accident.

Medical bills or damage to the insured person’s vehicle, if the vehicle is hit by an uninsured individual or a hit-and-run driver.

Repairing expenses for vehicles that are stolen, or damaged by certain weather conditions, vandalism, or colliding with an animal.

Damage caused by a car accident or collision with objects, such as a tree.

Roadside assistance coverage for towing, necessary repairs, and all other help to get the vehicle back in operating condition.

Some policies even cover the expenses for renting a vehicle, if it becomes necessary for the policy owner to rent a car, because his or her regular vehicle in not in working condition.

Please remember that all these coverage types are not included in every commercial car insurance policy available on the market. Pick you policy carefully based on what you need for your business.

Which Businesses Need Commercial Auto Insurance?

Almost all types of businesses can benefit from commercial auto insurance. After all, there is no limit to which businesses may require a car for their day to day operations. However, it is relatively easier to figure out which drivers require this coverage. Commercial policies are extremely useful for people that use their vehicles mostly for business purposes.

Mentioned below are some businesses that use vehicles extensively, and certainly need commercial auto insurance coverage.

Realtors traveling with other passengers to visit properties

Contractors hauling their instruments, tools, as well as, other materials to and from the project sites.

Traveling sales representatives with clients scattered throughout a certain locality.

Ride-share drivers commuting with passengers on a daily basis for a fee.

Delivery drivers transporting different types of food items and goods from businesses to customers.

These were just a few examples of businesses that can reap maximum benefit from a commercial auto insurance policy. More specific commercial policies are also available for ambulance drivers, commercial truckers, package delivery services, and other jobs related to transportation.