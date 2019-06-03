What Ihedioha can do to dwarf me – Okorocha

The former governor of Imo state Owelle Rochas Okorocha has said that the only thing Governor Emeka Ihedioha can do to dwarf Okorocha is to work and achieve more than him

Okorocha in statement on Monday by Sam Onwuemeodo his Special Adviser (Media) said” ‘in case Ihedioha does not know, the only thing he can do and dwarf Okorocha is to work and achieve more than him. Where he fails to do that, Ihedioha has lost the contest. It is only if Ihedioha’s achievements are more than what Okorocha did, that can help him in what he is trying to do. Aside that, he should find other things to do or take the world as he sees it. Okorocha is the defending Champion of Imo governorship based on his achievements. There is nothing anybody can do about that.

Okorocha lamented that ‘Governor Emeka Ihedioha while addressing the Heads of Government Parastatals and so on, was quoted to have claimed that his predecessor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha didn’t handover anything to him, and all that. He was also said to have given the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Arch Emeka Duru 24hours to do the handover.

‘We do not think that the new governor came to power only to vilify Okorocha. Since May 29, 2019 when he was inaugurated, he has never said any other thing aside talking down on the former governor. First, he went to demolish the Akachi tower, Imo people shouted foul. He said Okorocha had been arrested by EFCC, which was also false. He renamed the Imo Trade & Investment Centre Ahiajioku Centre, and he must have discovered that he has no audience.

‘He has also said that the brand new Government House Okorocha handed over to him was an eyesore with a photograph of a bad toilet they must have taken from the PDP Office in Owerri. He has equally denied that the former governor left N42.5billion for him, yet, the banks mentioned to that effect have never denied being in custody of the mentioned sums.

‘Today, it is the issue of handover. There was a Joint Inauguration Committee with his Secretary to the State Government now, Chief Chris Okewulonu as Co-chairman. They were handed over both assets and liabilities and taken round the key projects. They were satisfied. And the Principal Secretary to the former governor has also been there. He received the governor in Government House, took him round and also handed over to him any other thing left to be handed over.

‘Even before May 29, 2019 when he was sworn-in as governor, he had made up his mind to invest heavily on blackmail against his predecessor. For instance, with the inauguration time-table, he was to meet with the governor then, Owelle Okorocha on May 2, 2019, but he called to say that he was travelling. He skipped that important meeting.

‘Again, May 5, 2019 was slated for his tour of selected projects with the governor then but he also avoided that. May 6 to May 20, 2019 was scheduled for Ministerial handover and Account reconciliation but he was never seen. He avoided close Contact with the man he was coming to replace. Even the Joint Inauguration Church Service fixed for May 25, 2019 at Heroes Square. He altered the whole programme to avoid being on the same page with Owelle Okorocha for a smooth handover. And we have today, seen the reasons for all those pranks.

‘Governor Ihedioha should tell his audience what he wants from the former governor. Let him mention those things so that we can take off from there. What has he not been handed over? Let him mention it so that his motive can be clearer.

‘In any case, he should find out why it appears that Imo people are not excited about his governorship and also not in agreement with him in all his blackmail against his predecessor. And also why on the day of his inauguration Imo people never cared to know what was happening.

‘Let him also know that by July, we are going to challenge him for a road walk with Owelle Okorocha on the major streets of Owerri. As we have continued to allude, he has come to unveil the heroism of Owelle Okorocha.

‘In case he does not know, the only thing he can do and dwarf Okorocha is to work and achieve more than him. Where he fails to do that, he has lost the contest. It is only his achievements more than what Okorocha did, that can help him in what he is trying to do. Aside that, he should find other things to do or take the world as he sees it. Okorocha is the defending Champion of Imo governorship based on his achievements. There is nothing anybody can do about that.’