KATSINA – President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday reassured Nigerians that his administration is winning the war against banditry, kidnapping and insurgents.

This was as he said the climate of fear being orchestrated by bandits, kidnappers and insurgents would soon come to an end.

The President stated this during the 4th Convocation ceremony of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, FUDMA in Katsina State.

Buhari represented by the former Deputy Governor of Kano State, Professor Hafiz Abubakar promised to provide an enabling environment for the citizens to go about their legitimate businesses without fear or molestation.

In his words: “I want to reassure the people of Katsina State and indeed all the other states of the federation that the climate of fear being orchestrated by bandits, kidnappers and insurgents would soon come to an end.

“We are bent on subduing the situation and creating the enabling environment for the lawful citizens to go about their legitimate businesses without fear or molestation.

‘The war against bandits and kidnappers involves a lot of covert operations that are not easily accessible by the citizens. But I want to assure you that we are winning the war and by the grace of God not in the far future. May Allah help us in our good intention,” he said.

The President expressed worry that after 58 years of the nation’s independence, the Nigerian universities are slow in discoveries and inventions urging them to wake up from their slumber to find a natural habit in research, critical thinking, discoveries and inventions in order to attract industrialist to patronize them.

“Universities are supposed to be strong drivers of the country’s development initiatives as well as provide leadership role in coordinating activities for sustainable development.

“The university (FUDMA) is expected to be a forerunner in agricultural modernization that will bring the people out of subsistence, small holder farming to extensive commercial and mechanized agriculture, capable of generating surplus for domestic manufacturing sector and export and full development of the agricultural value chain.

“You should strive to explore and take advantage of the Federal government’seconomic diversification agenda designed to wean the country from over reliance and dependence on the oil sector to achieve sustainable economic development,” he said.

The Chancellor, Federal University Dutsin-Ma and King of Jaja of Opobo and Amanyanabo of Opobo, King Dandeson Douglas said the institution is faced with daunting problem of security of lives and properties.

“The main campus of the University has been located in a volatile area security-wise. The University has not been able to utilise the student accommodation facilities provided at the main campus due to security concerns while students are being ripped off by landlords in Dutsinma town.

“I wish to crave the indulgence of Your Excellency to come to our rescue by mounting a special presidential intervention programme to fence the main campus to enable the University to fully utilise the structures and facilities provided at the campus. We were unable to hold this convocation ceremony at the main campus partly because of the security concern.

“The university urgently requires Your Excellency’s support in the areas of provision of adequate security, water, power, hostel accommodation, road networks, laboratory and ICT equipment, expansion of structures as well as staffings,” King Douglas pleaded.

Earlier, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Adamu Baba-Kutugi said contracts for construction of new facilities of Law, Engineering and Health Sciences at the main campus of the University will soon be awarded in addition to the six faculties of Arts, Life Science, Physical Science, Agriculture, Education, Management Science, Social Science in the University.

Meanwhile, the institution graduated a total of 430 students out of which 24 bagged First Class, 181 Second class upper, 178 Second class lower and 47 Third class degrees.

