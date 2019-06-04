We’re not planning to attack S/East over grazing land – Miyeti Allah

Commends S/East govs for cordial relationship with cattle breeders

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- THE South East branch of Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Tuesday denied the alleged plan by members of the group to attack the five South East states over their governors’ alleged refusal to allocate grazing land for herdsmen in the area.

In the said report, which was trending in the social media, Miyetti Allah was quoted as warning that since the South East governors had refused to give them land for grazing, such land would be taken by force by herdsmen.



Chairman of Miyetti Allah in the zone, Alhaji Gidado Sidikki, who addressed reporters in Awka said there was no iota of truth in the report, adding that the governors in the zone should rather be commended for creating an enabling environment for peaceful coexistence in the zone.

The statement read: “Few days ago, we woke up to a malicious publication in the social media purporting a phantom statement in Abuja entitled ‘South East will boil any moment from now because of their stubbornness’ ascribed to the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, and erroneously ascribed to me.

“While it is my wish to inform the public that Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria did not make any statement to the effect of the content of the publication either in Abuja or anywhere for that matter, I humbly wish to correctly place my designation as the Chairman of South East zone of the association and not the leader of cattle breeders in Nigeria as I was addressed in the publication.

“Again, I wish to put it on record that the South East zone of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and her cattle herder members whom I serve, as the zonal chairman, enjoy warm relationship with the governors, governments and people of South East Nigeria.

“I wish to state that this warmth has not been completely devoid of flashes of momentary conflicts at few locations. Such instances were, however, promptly addressed by the authorities and warm commonality restored amongst the people.

“Given the increasing orientation and reorientation of our people and the local people who are our landlords, and given the strong commitment of the state governors towards peaceful relationship across board, one harbours no doubts that the relationship between our herders and their landlords can only be increasingly better as time progresses.

“It is therefore my intention, while dispelling the published rumour from the pit of malicious mischief, to share my upbeat spirit with all of us. It is my utmost belief that the sincere and committed understanding we all propagate today will yield us minimal rancour if not rancour free society tomorrow.

“I therefore wish to thank the governors of the South East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo for their wonderful sense of accommodation, as I pledge our continued efforts towards greater harmonious environment for thriving economic activities and better life.”