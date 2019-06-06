We’re committed to zero tolerance for potholes in Lagos — SANWO-OLU

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, expressed his administration’s commitment on zero tolerance for potholes on roads, saying plans have been concluded to create help lines to assist residents report failed portion of roads in the state for prompt repairs.

He said this at the Eid-el-Fitr Get-Together Party, held at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, which was also attended by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; former deputy governor, Abiodun Ogunleye; religious leaders, and hosts of others.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We will be establishing helplines to basically make residents report failed portions of roads within their communities to the state government.

“The roads that will be accommodated under this platform are roads that need little repairs to make them motorable and not those that require total reconstruction.

“I must tell you that road repairs is an issue that our government is keen to address immediately. We will need the information from you so that we can set target for ourselves on what we aim to achieve within specific time.

“And this will further give us the opportunity to hold the agency accountable if they fail to do it.”