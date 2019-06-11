We’ll tackle flood in Delta – Okowa

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has restated the resolve of his administration to tackle the issue of flooding in the state, warning Deltans to desist from dumping refuse on drainages but, rather, patronise private waste disposal operators to properly dispose their refuse.

Speaking during an inspection visit to storm drainage sites in Asaba and its environs, Okowa said with the successes recorded in the storm drainage projects being executed by his administration, more storm drainage projects will be executed in the state.

Accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie; Chief of Staff, Government House, Olorogun David Edevbie; Senior Political Adviser, Mr Funkekeme Solomon, the governor inspected the discharge points of the storm drainage projects at Anwai River, Government House in Asaba and Corner Stone area of Okpanam.

The level of job done at the project sites was explained by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Fred Edafioghor.

Okowa said: “We have to manage our finances; we have to be wise in our spending because these projects cannot be abandoned and we also want to be sure that in our planning process that we are not taking more than we can chew, so that we do not get choked.

“In the first four years, we have been able to keep up with payments and projections; obviously, there are lots of benefits derivable from the construction of these drainage projects and we will do more.

“From what we saw during the inspection, we are working with specifications. This current project (at Jesus Saves Road) is within its limit and we are being told that the houses around this project site are affecting some of the work being done.”