We‘ll bring an end to banditry, insecurity in Zamfara — SSG

By Nasir Muhammad

Gusau—Secretary to the Government of Zamfara State, SSG, Alhaji Bala Maru, has reiterated the state government’s determination to bring an end to banditry and insecurity bedevilling the state.

He said he was optimistic that with plan of action and other strategies put in place, the issue of banditry cattle rustling, kidnapping and other forms of crime would soon come to an end in the state.

Fielding questions from Journalists in Gusau, the SSG said the state government was making necessary moves to ensure that security was restored so that residents can go to sleep with their two eyes closed.

Alhaji Maru, said as part of strategies in the fight against banditry, the state governor, Dr. Bello Matawalle has engaged in consultations with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu all in an effort to secure support for the fight against insecurity in the state.

“In fact, few days to our inauguration, the governor did all in his capacity without sleeping, met with all relevant stakeholders, traditional rulers and the security agents to give advice on the best way to facilitate the return of peace to Zamfara.”

Maru added that, the state government had also succeeded in gathering all the leaders of Miyatti Allah and cattle breeders and had met with them in finding lasting solutions to insecurity in the state.

He said the Fulani leaders, who came from different camps in Zamfara and had a meeting at Government House, Gusau and they agreed to surrender all their weapons for peace to reign in Zamfara.