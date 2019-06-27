We ‘ll continue to negotiate for the release of Leah Sharibu, FG tells Us govt

Nigeria’s market offers great opportunities for US– OSINBAJO

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has assured the United States government that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will continue to negotiate for the release of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi school girl still under the captivity of Boko Haram.

Prof. Osinbajo who said that government was making efforts for the remaining abducted Chibok girls, also told the US that Nigeria being the largest economy in Africa, its market offers great opportunities to US investors.

Recall that, Leah Sharibu, the Christian Dapchi school girl in Yobe state was held back by the Boko Haram terrorists in 2017 for refusing to denounce her Christian faith and convert to Islam.

Vice President Osinbajo, and his American counterpart, Mike Pence, held discussions on Wednesday in the White House, the United States of America with both leaders affirming the mutual benefit inherent in a deeper bilateral relationship between both countries.

The meeting according to the statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande said that the discussion by the duo centered on the economy, military assistance, and other issues.

It said the two leaders affirmed the need for continuous observation of the rule of law, while also noting Nigeria’s pride of place on the African continent and America’s reputed global leadership.

Akande further stated that Osinbajo and Pence also discussed on how to counter extremism, the threat of global terrorism, and the continuous observation of the rule of law, among others.

He said that while both leaders agreed on the need to strengthen the economy and markets generally, Osinbajo added that, “The US is a natural ally of Nigeria, as Nigeria and US have many things in common.”

Nigeria’s Vice President noted that with Nigeria being the largest economy in Africa, its market offers great opportunities to US investors.

Osinbajo told his host that Nigeria was deepening the manufacturing industry and trying to reform the power sector to allow for more investors.

He appreciated the support of USAID through its Power Africa initiative which was helping Nigeria to further open the space in the power sector.

On the issue of security challenges and military assistance, then he thanked the Donald Trump administration for its support on the purchase order for the Tucano aircraft, stressing that such military equipment will help the Federal Government in the battle against terrorism and insurgency.

Discussing the government’s efforts to secure the release of Leah Sharibu, Prof. Osinbajo expressed the commitment of the Buhari administration to continue to negotiate for her release and that of the remaining abducted Chibok girls.

“Over 100 of the Chibok girls that were abducted even before President Muhammadu Buhari came into government, have been released under the Buhari administration,” he explained adding that most of the Chibok girls, 90 percent of them, were also Christians.

Recalling how President Muhammadu Buhari was himself attacked by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014, the Nigerian Vice President said it is the firm and often publicly stated view of President Buhari that anyone who kills an innocent person and then says “God is great” is either insane or simply does not understand what he is saying.

In their discussions on economic matters, Mr. Pence said, “Nigeria is a great country with a population of 200 million people, that’s a great nation. We want to see Nigeria prospering more.

“I am grateful that you reached out, the door is open for more dialogue.”

He charged Nigeria to continue to pursue market reforms in the economy and encourage an independent judiciary, adding that the rule of law will contribute to Nigeria’s future.

Pence appreciated the efforts of the Nigerian government and offered US’ support in ensuring the release of the abducted girls.

He said he “appreciates the perspective on Leah Sharibu,” adding that, “I am aware of the sensitive nature of her plight,” while also noting that most of the girls that were released in the Chibok abduction were Christians.

Vice President Osinbajo returned to Abuja on Thursday morning.