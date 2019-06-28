We inherited N20bn judgment debt—Imo govt

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Imo State government has said over N20 billion judgment debt midwifed by the immediate past Rochas Okorocha-led administration is currently hanging on its neck.

Disclosing this to Vanguard yesterday, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ndukwe Nnawuchi(SAN), explained that the situation was capable of stifling the smooth running of the Emeka Ihedioha administration.

According to him, “these judgment debts, totalling a whooping N20 billion, were incurred by the immediate past administration of Rochas Okorocha, now inherited by the new administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha.”

He said the new administration is, as a result of this situation, inundated with and consistently harassed, embarrassed and put under pressure by the judgment creditors, whose drive to execute the aforesaid judgment, orders and garnishee proceedings had brought the smooth running of government to a halt.

He alleged that “this unenviable situation was deliberately hatched by the administration of Rochas Okorocha to stifle the administration of his successor in office.”

The Attorney General re-affirmed the commitment of the Ihedioha-led administration to the rule of law, noting that “accordingly, and in pursuance of this commitment, all judgment creditors and beneficiaries of garnishee orders, whether nisi or absolute, are kindly requested to report to the Chambers of the Attorney General next Monday.”

He appealed to the beneficiaries of these judgments “to come with certified true copies of such judgments and orders for the purpose of initiating the process of resolving and ultimately, satisfying the said judgments and orders of courts, conveniently, amicably and without acrimony.”