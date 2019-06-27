We got clearance from NAMA before landing on Benin – Ore expressway, says TAL

By Lawani Mikairu

Tropical Arctic Logistics Limited, TAL, operators of the helicopter that landed on Benin-Ore road yesterday said that the company filed their flight plan and got clearance from Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, before embarking on the medical evacuation on the Benin-Ore road after a hypertensive patient needed urgent medical attention.

Speaking at the company’s headquarters at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer, Engineer Femi Adeniji said the company complied with civil aviation regulations and got the approval of Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, before embarking on the flight.

Adeniji further said the company did not breach any aviation regulation in its bid to conduct life saving operations in collaboration with Flying Doctors.

He added that the company was yet to receive any queries or communication from Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority , NCAA, concerning the flight.

He also said the company was surprised at the undue outrage and over reportage when “TAL helicopter was only involved in operations already gaining global traction”

The COO further clarified that the helicopter was never involved in any unscheduled flight diversion and only one person was picked on the Ore road. Adeniji said :” We wish to state emphatically and in very clear terms that Tropical Arctic Logistics is licensed to carry out MEDIVAC Operations and was engaged to airlift an individual who suffered a serious health challenge while caught in traffic and needed emergency evacuation on the said day in question”.

“In line with one of our mission statements which is to save lives , we immediately swung into action and rushed to the site in record time to pick the individual who is currently recuperating in the hospital”.

“The Benin-Ore road evacuation was conducted in close collaboration with security agencies; the Army and Police who worked assiduously in trying to clear the gridlock caused by the on-going road construction. They directed us to a clear portion of the road where the operation was handled free from any incident.”

“We wish to reiterate here that TAL is a safety conscious organization which is reflected in our vision statement and would never carry out any operationwhich will endanger lives and property. The company is saddened that such a life-saving endeavour has been painted in a negative light by the social media and nmean –spirited individuals. We hope that this statement reflects a clear picture of the happenings on that fateful day,” he said.