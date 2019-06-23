We complement government efforts on job creation, says Ojuroye Bet9ja MD

By Prince Osuagwu

Managing Director of Bet9ja games, Mr Ayo Ojuroye has said that corporate organisations in Nigeria, owed it as a duty, to complement government’s efforts on job creation, claiming that his company has made it a duty.

He stated that in line with the federal government’s goal to engage Nigeria’s burgeoning youth population and alleviate poverty through generation of employment, the sports betting firm, has made it a duty to complement government’s efforts in creating jobs for young people through its operations across the country.

Speaking to newsmen recently, Ojuroye, who is also Co-Founder, Bet9ja, revealed that with its foothold across Nigeria, the firm currently employs over 40,000 Nigerians directly and indirectly.

According to Ojuroye, ” Bet9ja is more than a bet. We are focused on transforming lives, empowering the youth and contributing to Nigeria’s socioeconomic development.”

He noted that through its operations it is engaging more young people to operate its pioneering agency outlets. Beyond signing them up as agents, the company provides ongoing training, capacity building programme and access to top notch technology.

“Bet9ja is empowering the youths one agent unit and one stake at a time” he stated.

He said that the company will continue to seek ways to empower Nigerians economically so as as to help more people achieve their dream of enhanced livelihood.

For him, sports betting, as an industry, is involved directly and indirectly in efforts to curb unemployment as opportunities exist in gaming for several roles including oddsmakers, analysts, security, cashiers, among others.

Ojuroye noted the impact of this interventions has a ripple effect on the economy as employees/beneficiaries of the industry spend their wages in the broader economy – payment of rent, school fees, transportation, food and beverage, and entertainment.

On partnering with government, he said that the company, in alignment with global best practice, pays it taxes, and other duties and levies to all levels government promptly

He noted that operators in the sports betting industry are already making significant difference in the community where they operate by supporting projects that touch the passion of the youth such as sporting activities, cultural festivals and other socioeconomic activities.

He said that his company, for instance, supports the growth of football development in Nigeria, through partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to promote grassroot football development.