We are giving members-elect an option to look at fair play – Hon Dyegh, Bago’s spokesperson

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The 9th National Assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday. In this interview, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, the spokesman for the Campaign Organisation of the candidate for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mohammed Bago, says his principal is coasting to victory.

Tuesday is the inauguration of the 9th Assembly, House of Representatives on which the elections for Speaker and Deputy Speaker would hold. With your principal in the race, how prepared is your camp for the elections?

It has been two months of intense engagement with members-elect, the civil society, critical stakeholders, including present and former leaders of the country, and the mass of the Nigerian people. During this period of electioneering, we have stayed on the issues, without recourse to personal abuse or mudslinging. And what are these issues that have dominated the campaigns? For us in the Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago campaign organization, what we have put out centres on the need for justice, equity and fairness in the leadership recruitment process of our dear nation. Quite unknown to many persons, or maybe they simply elect to gloss over it, is the constitutional requirement for equity in the choice of leaders so as to consciously reflect our geopolitical diversity as a nation. In fact, under the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, as captured in Chapter 2, Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended,” the composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few States or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that Government or in any of its agencies.” In fact, this provision of the Constitution aptly sums up the entire disputation as far as the contest for leadership of the 9th National Assembly is concerned.

But in spite of this constitutional provision which you have cited, your party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, remains resolute on its choice of candidates as Presiding Officers.

You see, a lot of people do not quite understand what is meant by the phrase “spirit and letters of the Constitution.” Which is why I think that going forward, Chapter 2 of the Nigerian Constitution ought to be made justiciable. When the Constitution talks about commanding national loyalty, those two words are far deeper than many ascribe to it. Today in Nigeria, a lot of groups no longer show loyalty to the nation, be it Boko Haram, insurgents, ethnic militias, kidnappers and the likes. Now, while not excusing their recourse to self-help, our collective failings as a people in giving them a seeming sense of belonging could have unwittingly contributed to their disenchantment. Going forward, therefore, I would suggest that leaders across all strata would not only memorise the wordings of the Section I just mentioned, but would also indeed commit to its faithful implementation. Can you therefore see why it has been such a Herculean task getting the other side to speak to the issues of equity, justice and fairness which we have deposited in the public domain. Besides the country’s Constitution, the APC’s Constitution promotes same ideals, which is why they don’t have any strong grounds to canvass their candidature. Now, we no longer hear the popular phrase, ‘Baba so pe’, literally interpreted to mean ‘the leader has spoken’, which has dominated Lagos politics, but the party has endorsed.

With this endorsement, where does that leave your candidate, Hon.Bago?

Oh, he’s doing very fine and by the grace of the Supreme Creator of the universe, we shall emerge victorious on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Even though you sound so confident, Hon. Abdulmumuni Jibrin, Director General of the Femi Gbajabiamila campaign, in a face- off with you on TV, on Wednesday, dismissed you as a non-voting member.

He did more than that. In fact, he contended that I am not widely travelled to understand the issues surrounding Gbajabiamila’s Supreme Court of Georgia issue. That has been the nature of their campaign, riddled with personal abuse. With every sense of modesty, I am sure I saw the outside world before Abdulmumuni. In February 1998 when I was chosen as the only Nigerian participant for that year’s prestigious International Visitors Program which took me to five American states, Abdulmumuni was in Kano. Yes, I may not be a voting member but I played same role for the Dogara’s campaign in 2015 and, to the glory of God, we got victory. That should tell him something.

Critics pointed at your camp as being responsible for the allegations trailing Hon. Gbajabiamila.

First, let me start by saying that besides the fresh allegations that have come to light, the alleged conviction of Hon. Gbajabiamila has lingered in the public domain for over a decade now. So, how does my campaign organization come into all of this?

In the final analysis, do you think you have the numbers to swing victory to your side?

There are alleged plans to engage in massive deployment of financial resources for the election, but, thankfully, majority of the members-elect are self-made individuals who cannot be swayed by monetary inducement. Only one week ago, no fewer than 195 members-elect, across party lines, signed to vote for us. As we speak, we have over 200 members-elect on our side and still counting, and with their desire to foist a strange open voting pattern having crumbled, many more APC members are expected to come on board, paving the way for not only a landslide victory but the continuing guarantee of the independence of the House of Representatives.