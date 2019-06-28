We are disturbed by the spate of attacks all over the country, APGA tells Buhari

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – The National Working Committee, NWC, of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Friday, advised Buhari Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to the task to address the current worsening security situation in order to prevent the country from drifting into anarchy.



National Chairman of APGA, Dr. Victor Oye, gave the advice while presenting a brand new constitution of the party in Abuja, just as he warned that the government must act fast to reverse the ugly trend.

According to him, “We are also looking at the state of the economy. We want to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to redouble his efforts in ensuring security of lives and property in Nigeria.

“We are disturbed by the spate of attacks all over the country. The spate of kidnapping here and there is alarming. These things did not speak well of progressives people oriented administration.

“So, we use this opportunity to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari re-strategise with his security operatives to see how this disturbing situation can be curbed. And the best way to fight insecurity is through intelligence gathering.

“He has to be proactive, the way attacks are going on across the country shows that our intelligence system is not as effective as it should be. So, wee appeal to Mr. President to do something very very urgent.

“And where there is security of lives and property, it would affect the economy directly. When people are hungry, people are jobless, these things increases insecurity in the country.

“So the government has to do something fast to arrest the dwindling economy, arrest joblessness, arrest communal hostilities across the country. We must do something fast to arrest the drift

“The party is aware about the global economic situation, and that is why we are advising the government to do something very very fast before the situation gets out of hands.

“We have implicit confidence that if this administration works very very consciously, works assiduously and sticks to its initial vision for the development of the economy of this country, we will be doing much much better.

“On the 9th National Assembly, he said, “We are also disturbed by allegations and counter allegations going on all over the country. For instance, we contributed to the emergence of the leadership of the National Assembly.

“And I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the 9th Assembly members to allow the incidents of the past to reoccur. They should be focused, and to be a rubber stamp to the executive.

“They have to know that they are an independent tier of government. They have to do everything possible to enhance also the working relationship with the executive but not to be subservient to the orders of the presidency.

“So, this is very important, we have confidence that the present leadership of the National Assembly will perform well. I wouldn’t say better until they do their first 100-day in the office, then we will be in position to asses them.”

Oye said with birthed of a Band New constitution for the party, the party was ready to make more progress as it will be thrown open to more members.

He said, “We will remain open in the administration of the affairs of the party. We are building the structures of the party, to make the party more widely spread, as more accessible to the people and more receptive to Nigerians.

“We have been able to produce a New Brand Constitution for our great party. When we came in 2013, we inherited an amended party Constitution. As I speak with you, we have a new brand constitution, which we are unveiling to the press today.

“This is the Constitution of our party, All Progressives Grand Alliance 2019. It is not amended constitution. We have submitted the required numbers to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.”