We are behind moves to probe NASS leadership election – PDP BoT

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Board of Trustees, BoT of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday threw its weight behind the leadership of the party’s quest to probe the circumstances that made its lawmakers to vote against the directive to support Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Mohammed Bago as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin disclosed this yesterday while briefing newsmen at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

According to him, it was wrong for the lawmakers to go against the party’s directive adding that party supremacy would not be compromised as the PDP was the platform with which they secured the opportunity to represent the people.

He said: “The party is supreme. Any member of the party is answerable to the party hierarchy. If the party has come up with their stand, it has to be obeyed by every member. If you go astray, you are not a good member of that party because the party put you there and you contested under the umbrella of the party. There’s no room for independent candidacy. You have your guide and your guide is the party and if the party says this is our decision, there is nothing you can do. You must follow what the party has said.

“That is why many people are not very comfortable with what has happened (voting by the PDP lawmakers) but we cannot jump the gun. We have to investigate everything that happened and surely when the investigation is over, the party will take its own decision.

I cannot now tell you what that decision is going to be until the investigation is over. We have set the ball rolling for the investigation to start and once that investigation is concluded, the party will meet and take a decision.”