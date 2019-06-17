Watch debut entertainment show, E-Xtra, on VanguardLive

VanguardLive, the online television of Vanguard Media with live streaming on Facebook and YouTube has aired its first entertainment talk show.

The all-in-one entertainment talk show x-rays discussion around the social media in the world of entertainment with well-informed analyses from seasoned entertainment journalists.

This adds to the number of engaging programmes on VanguardLive ranging from Today in the News (newspaper review), Good Health Weekly, Sporting Vanguard, SME Business, Beyond Pardon, The Vacancy Show among others.

ALSO READ:

Watch the maiden show

Vanguard