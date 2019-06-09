Warri North LGA Chairman’s wife distributes insecticide-treated nets

The wife of the chairman of Warri North Local Government Area in Delta State, Mrs. Tracy Eyewumi Okorodudu has distributed insecticide-treated nets (LLINS) to the different communities within the Local Government Area.

Okorodudu made this known during the flag off of the (LLINs) yesterday in Koko the headquarters of the Local Government Area.

She said that the distribution of the nets was to reduce cases of malaria in the Local Government Area and promote healthy living.

The Wife the Chairman admonished the beneficiaries to use the nets for the purpose it was designed for and not to sell or used it for fishing.

Mrs. Okorodudu She was also decorated as an ambassador of Net Advocacy.

She also thanked the Federal Government, state government, society for family health and other partners and promised to be a good ambassador of the program