Vodacom exposes school kids to tech innovation, through inter-school robotics training

By Prince Osuagwu

Vodacom Business Nigeria, recently organised the second annual Inter-School Robotics Training Workshop for students across nine Lagos secondary schools, saying it was to reiterate its commitment to ensuring that Nigeria keeps pace with the evolution of telecommunications technologies.

Managing Director for Vodacom Business Nigeria, Wale Odeyemi said: “As an organisation, our aim is to help empower the next generation with relevant technical skills in order to drive positive change in the Nigerian economy through the use of communications technologies.

“As the world progresses further into the fourth industrial revolution, there has never been a better time to infuse some much needed STEM training in the education sector through such initiatives as the annual Inter-School Robotics Training initiative. This initiative further demonstrates Vodacom’s support for education at the grassroots level to encourage budding aspiring youths who are interested in participating in the digital revolution.

Among the schools that participated in the one-day workshop are Dansol High School, Avi-Cenna, Holy Child College, Edgewood College and Adrao International School. Others are Rainbow College, Greensprings International School, D-Ivy College, Halifield College and Chrisland College.

The participating students, aged 12 to 15, were exposed to the complexities surrounding the Internet of Things (IoT) and how these will shape society in the near future.

As part of the programme, students were taught how to build, program and control various kinds of robots that can perform numerous functions in today’s world. This demonstrated the essential use of such technologies in everyday life, ranging from manufacturing to transportation, as far as even securing lives and property.

The inter-School Robotics Training Workshop provided participants the opportunity to explore various ways in which technology is shaping the world around them. The training covered areas such as Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, AI, the Internet of Things, IOT and Virtual Reality, V.R.. The students were also equipped with useful mechanical and programming skills which can be honed and developed as they progress through the various levels of education.