Veritasi’s CEO/Founder named to Forbes under 30 list 2019

Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited is proud to announce that CEO and founder, Adetola Nola, was named to the Forbes 2019 30 Under 30 list. Nola joins 29 other exceptional leaders in the Entrepreneurship category.

“It’s an honour to be part of this list that features so many great people,” said Nola. “Forbes has done a great job compiling and ensuring the credibility of this list since 2012, and it’s a leading resource for entrepreneurs like myself.” He added.

His exemplary leadership led to exceptional growth at Veritasi. The company has grown from one employee to over 12,000 real estate consultants, 1300 Veritasi Homes realtors, and 18 full-time staff in 3 years.

“Building a trusted brand is about giving value. We are developing a system that solves the housing problem for the low and middle-income earners in Nigeria; we are also building a firm where people are excited to come to work every day, and where they can do great work and have a big impact, says Mr Nola.

Before starting Veritasi Homes and Properties, he was a real estate sales consultant at Grenadine Homes – after recording a plethora of success in closing property deals and facilitating real estate projects, he founded Veritasi in 2015.

Starting his entrepreneurial journey, Mr Nola founded and co-founded five other companies – including Noah & Nola Incorporated, Pineapples Luxury Retail Store and Couture 89 amongst others. Apart from Veritasi, he is also currently the Founder/Chief Strategy Officer of Nola Travels – a business he started with the aim of helping unemployed graduates.

Having failed in business severally, he is passionate about helping other businesses succeed. In a bid to achieve this, Mr Nola trains batches of at least forty realtors and entrepreneurs on business and financial intelligence every Thursday since November 2018 at in his office. He is also a strategic investor with investments in the automobile industry, fashion and agriculture.

“Mr Nola has always been passionate about entrepreneurship. We met as undergraduates, and he got an award as the Most Enterprising Student at Obafemi Awolowo University”, says Tobi Yusuf. Veritasi Homes and Property Marketing Manager.

Currently, our CEO is championing the emergence of smarter communities with green energy in Nigeria.

Congratulations! Mr Nola and to all the incredible leaders represented in the Forbes 2019 class of 30 Under 30