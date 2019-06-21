VAR debuts at AFCON

For the first time in the history of the AFCON, Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be deployed at the final tournament. The latest technology in refereeing will be applied from the quarters.

“We’ve taken all measures and tested offline for a backup to the VAR. The referees are concentrating to make everything possible for the system to be implemented successfully.

“We took the risk and until now it worked very well until we have some difficulties and we assure they will not be repeated,” the Deputy General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe said.

The VAR has previously been used in the CAF Interblubs finals after its successful implementation during the CAF Super Cup in 2018 between Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) and TP Mazembe (DR Congo) in Casablanca.