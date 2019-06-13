Use your new positions to deepen our democracy, NYCN tells Lawan, Gbajabiamila

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – AS Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila prepare to settle down following their various elections as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, they have been tasked to use their offices to deepen the country’s democracy.

The newly inaugurated executive council of the National Youth Council of Nigeria,NYCN,which said this in a statement congratulating the duo,as Senate President and Speaker of the 9th Assembly,noted that the country was yearning for the deepening of its democracy.

The Council led by Comrade Abdullahi Almustapha Asuku also congratulated all members of the just inaugurated 9th National Assembly.

In the statement signed by Awujoola Kehinde, its National Public Relations Officer, PRO, the NYCN urged the new legislature to ensure that it deepens democracy.

The statement read:“We the apex and Umbrella Youth Organisation in Nigeria, use this medium to formally congratulate all members of the Red and Green Chamber as they begin another four years (4) of legislative duties to initiate and pass bills that would represent the general interest of the citizenry and the nation at large.

“NYCN beseech the legislative arm of government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to help deepening democratic principles and values in the country and ensure its goods are enjoyed by the citizens at large.

“Looking for a more a better and virile performance from the 9th National Assembly that would always be the opium of the people they represent at there various Senatorial districts and constituencies.

“Congratulations once again to all members of the 9th National Assembly (NASS) on your inauguration today, 11th day of June, 2019.”