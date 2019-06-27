500,000 households in six states to benefit from USAID’s $65m water project

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo —The United States Agency for International Development, USAID, has earmarked $65 million as technical support fund to increase access to basic drinking water supplies for 500,000 households in Imo, Sokoto, Taraba, Abia, Niger and Delta states. The United States Agency for International Development, USAID, has earmarked $65 million as technical support fund to increase access to basic drinking water supplies for 500,000 households in Imo, Sokoto, Taraba, Abia, Niger and Delta states.

The intervention which birthed Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, E-WASH, programmes in the six selected states in 2018 will run till 2022.

Speaking at a Media round table in Jalingo on Thursday, General Manager of Taraba State Water Supply Agency, Sani Buba Siam noted that the selection of the state as one of the beneficiaries, was because of the state government’s commitment to ensure clean water is available.

He explained that the agency loses 98% of its total production to non revenue water, which he said was worrisome and consequent on various factors.

According to him, “our water agency has been operating at a lose all along, where we spend N7 million monthly and earn about N2 million in return.

“This was why the state government declared a state of emergency on the Water sector.

“We are currently enjoying partial autonomy, and the process to secure full autonomous status for our Agency has since commenced.”

The USAID E-WASH Specialist, Abdulsalam Badamosi, said the four years technical support fund for the six selected states would improve availability of clean water.

He furthered that the funding would assist the water agencies of the six pilot states to provide sustainable water services to their vulnerable urban neighbourhoods.