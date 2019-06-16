Urhobo chiefs hail Omo-Agege’s election as Deputy Senate President

Urhobo chiefs resident in Lagos under the aegis Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs, have hailed the emergence of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Delta Central Senatorial District as the Deputy Senate President.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs in Lagos, Chief Godspower Ikpimi, stated that the election of Barr. Omo-Agege as the second in command in the Red Chamber in the face of suffocating opposition was a demonstration and divine manifestation of the will of God in the affairs of men.

While rejoicing with Omo-Agege as the new Deputy Senate President, the group expressed its appreciation to the senators who deemed it fit to vote for a lawmaker from South-South, considered from a minority zone of the country.

The chiefs said they had no doubts in their mind that Omo-Agege would emerge victorious in the election as his performances in the Senate for only four years placed him above his colleagues as the first Senator to sponsor over ten Bills in the 8th Assembly.

The group advised the Deputy Senate President to use his good offices to attract federal attention in terms of development to Urhobo nation, Delta State and South-South region of Nigeria by providing industries that will provide employment to the teeming unemployed youths, infrastructural development, security, qualitative education and socio-economical development among others