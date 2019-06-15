UPU suspends Youth President, Secretary over unruly behavior

The National Working Committee of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, has placed the youth wing President, Comrade Louis Anidi and Secretary, Comrade Efemena Umukoro on indefinite suspension over gross misconduct at a public function.

The duo had engaged in verbal jabs at a public function before the president allegedly ordered his boys to inflict bodily wounds on the secretary.

In a statement signed by the National Working Committee of UPU, it noted that the duo acted in an embarrassing manner thereby bring UPU to disrepute, revealing that it was their action that led to the suspension.

The statement read in part : “ The NEC of UPU at an emergency meeting considered report of your embarrassing behaviour in public, which led to affray resulting into severe bodily injury to one of you and public disgrace to the UPU of which you are officials.

“ NEC was further informed that the police has stepped in to investigate the criminal aspects of your behavior.

“ In view of this development, it was resolved and you are hereby accordingly suspended from your offices indefinitely. In the interim the deputy youth president and assistant youth secretary will act in your offices as acting youth president and acting youth Secretary.”

Efforts to reach the suspended officials proved abortive as they declined commenting on the issue.

