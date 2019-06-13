UNN begins campaign against environmental degradation, cultural bastardisation

By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA- In an effort to mitigate the effects of natural disasters, Department of Linguistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, has launched a campaign to enlighten the populace against human-induced environmental degradation habits.

The double-edged campaign also championed courses for indigenous cultural restoration amidst ever growing influences of western culture on our Society.

Speaking during the flag-off of the campaign at the Faculty of Arts Lecture Theatre on Wednesday, a doctor of Eco-linguistics, David Wayas said the enlightenment became imperative owing to widespread ignorance on some of the human actions that predispose the environment to natural disasters.

He cautioned against indiscriminate cutting of trees and haphazard building arrangements, especially along water channels, which according to him, expose the environment to flooding.

While speaking on the need for indigenous cultural restoration, Wayas, said “we want our students to understand our culture because that is the basis of good learning. When you know much about your culture and language, you will develop from there to learn better.”

The don who also spoke on the relationship between linguistics and ecosystem, said “ecosystem is an embodiment of knowledge on everything about our environment, and languages exist in societies. Without language, there is no knowledge about ecosystem. It is important for us to see the role linguistics play in discussing climate change. We use language to understand things in our environment and communicate the knowledge to the society. The linguists provide the language template on issues in our environment that are not there in our local languages,” he explained.

He called on government and other NGOs to collaborate with the department to give the campaign a wider reach.

Also speaking during the campaign, a lecturer from the Department of Geography, UNN, Obinna Anyawu, said there is need for collaboration between the government, traditional rulers and the academia in order to come up with a policy that would result to behavioural and attitudinal change among the people so that the climate and the environment would be better protected.

While also making his contributions, a postgraduate student of Institute of Climate Change Studies, Energy, and Environment, UNN, Iwuoha Emmanuel, said people should cultivate the habit of tree planting to check flooding and global warming. He also emphasized on the need to switch over to renewable energy use, such as solar energy, because according to him, generators release carbon dioxide which pollute the environment and deplete the ozone layer.

The campaign was climaxed with drama presentation which demonstrated environmental-friendly habits that would mitigate the effects of natural disasters on the society. Ogechukwu Okonkwo, Ugunna Owo, and Uchenna Omeke, who featured in the drama said refuse should be dumped at designated sites to avoid blockade of drainage channels.