University of Ibadan matriculates 6,000 students

Ibadan – The University of Ibadan on Wednesday held a joint matriculation ceremony for more than 6,000 students of the regular and distance learning modes of study.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, at the occasion charged the matriculants to jealously guard and maintain the reputation of the institution.

According to him, the students should see their admission as a rare privilege to study in the nation’s premier university.

“A total of 46,836 UTME candidates applied to UI for the current admission exercise with the highest score at 357 by a candidate who applied for Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

“Out of all these, 22,447 candidates scored above 200 marks and above at the UI Post UTME screening and they were the ones considered for admission.

“This represents 7.8 per cent of the total number of candidates who initially chose Ibadan as their preferred institution.

“In other words, only one out of 13 candidates eventually got an admission slot here.

“A total of 6,156 candidates, comprising of UTME, Direct Entry and those admitted through Distance Learning mode, were admitted into the university,” he said.

Olayinka noted that those denied admission were those who had poor performance, wrong subject combination or submitted doubtful results.

He charged the students not to allow external interference to disrupt the academic calender.



“Management has been drawn to an issue that has been trending on social media over the past 10 days or so.

“It has been attributed to certain organisation that calls itself National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee, Oyo State, calling for the immediate reinstatement of Ojo Aderemi among other demands,” he said.

Olayinka said the university has adequate internal mechanism for resolving its differences.

“I hasten to add that the various security agents have been duly informed of the antics of NANS, Oyo State,” he said. (NAN)