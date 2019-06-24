Universal School of Aviation vows to maintain standard @ 11 Anniversary

By Dayo Adesulu

After more than a decade of hard work and commitment to youth development, authorities of the Universal School of Aviation, USA has vowed to continue on standard delivery, as it marks 11th years anniversary.

Speaking with Vanguard in Lagos, the Director of Studies, USA, Mr. Eedris Adekunle Onifade said not only has the training from USA over the last decade added value to the Aviation Industry in Nigeria, it has also gotten awards of achievement and recognition both in Nigeria and beyond.

He said: “In 2015, USA emerged “4 Best Of” recognition, 2016 “6 Top Pro” recognition, 2017 “12 Top Pro” recognition, 2018 “10 Top Pro” recognition and 2019 “8 Top Pro” recognition and still counting.”

Onifade explained that the growth of USA indicated that its training programme has been adding values to the youths, the unemployed and the aviation sector.

He said: “USA superior online reviews, exceptional training standards, and excellent customer service have catapulted the growth and recognition.

“Founded in 2008 in Lagos, USA is now in its second generation of operation and has rapidly grown to serve a wider area by becoming the first and only aviation training organisation to get NCAA approval to run two campus in the country.

“Today, USA has gotten full service training organisation which was approved by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to run both regulated and non regulated courses.

According to Onifade, the ongoing growth has necessitated the need for USA to extend its campus to Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

He disclosed that the secret of their achievement has been the highly dedicated staff and successful students, adding that providing quality training service had always been their priority.

This focus, he noted, had strengthened USA credibility in the industry, stressing that it has helped to built confidence with people who were not familiar with the USA training program.

He vowed: “USA is proud to be a top training service provider in the country. This is something USA has worked hard for throughout all these years to accomplish. USA realizes its success couldn’t be possible without its talented team of Aviation training professionals.”