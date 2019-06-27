Ugwuanyi commissions solar energy constructed by Queens School Enugu Old girls

Enugu – Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has commissioned solar energy and street lights constructed by the Old Girls of Queens School Enugu to ensure constant power supply in the school.

Ugwuanyi while commissioning the project in Enugu on Thursday commended the old girls for the wonderful jobs they were doing in the school and for assisting the state government.

The governor promised the sum of N1.5 million to the school dancing troop popularly known as “Egwu Touch” to encourage them in what they were doing.

He expressed happiness that the school was moving forward, adding that all hands should be on desk to ensure that the school was restored back its past glory.

The governor promised to complete other ongoing projects in the school, urging the old girls to compile the list of projects they needed in the school in order of preference and forward to him.

The Senior Special Adviser to Gov. Willy Obiano, Mrs Stella Igboka, appreciated the sponsors of the project for a job well done.

She commended the old girls for their initiatives and urged them to keep the light burning until the school was restored back

its past glory.

In her remark, Chairperson Queens School Old Girls Association Enugu State, Mrs Margret Nwagbuo, said a chapter of their old girls, North East of America, had constructed solar energy that would supply light in the whole school.

Nwagbuo said that they had gathered to commission the project that was sponsored solely by one of their members, Dr Titi Njamanze.

She said that there was light to the school now, the children would study better in a good and secured environment.

She advised the students to work hard, use the light to study and make a name for queen’s school.

“We all went to Queens School, many of us are doctors, lawyers, engineers, researchers and so on.

“We want you to learn from us to be future leaders and to use the opportunity of constant electricity in the school to study hard and excel in your studies,” she said.

Mrs Nkolika Uwaeche, president of Queens School Enugu North East Chapter in U.S., said they initiated solar energy system that would give electricity to the classrooms, hostels, staff office, school hall and streets.

“When we are in Queens School, our music was “Egwu Touch” we see ourselves as light that means that wherever we found ourselves, we light up the society.

“We take this up literally but we feel that the light will enable the students to study hard and be the best they could be.

“We lunched the project today, one of us alone sponsored the project and her name is Dr Titi Njamanze,” she added.

Uwaeche said that her entire chapter would undertake the maintenance of the project for period of 25 years.

Similarly Chief Executive Officer of Auto Star Motors, Chief Onyemauche Nnamani, described Queens as the best secondary school in the whole of Eastern Nigeria, urging the old girls to continue with the transformation of the school.

Nnamani, former Secretary to the State Government, equally urged the old girls to provide the students with tablets to enable them to be on the same technology page with their counterparts in the private schools. (NAN)