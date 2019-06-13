Uduaghan, Okumagba, IYC hail Lawan, Omo-Agege, Gbaja, Wase

By Jimitota Onoyume& Festus Ahon

Former Delta State governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan; former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, and Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, have described the emergence of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as President and Deputy President of Senate as a welcomed development.

Uduaghan in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Monoyo Edon, said: “I wholeheartedly wish to congratulate Senators Lawan and Omo-Agege on their emergence as Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively as well as Mr Femi Gbajabiamila and Mr Idris Wase for emerging Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively. You all sincerely deserve your new offices.

“I thank our national chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee, NWC, and other leaders of the party for ensuring seamless emergence of the National Assembly leadership. This year’s Democracy Day is very significant to our political journey because we are celebrating it on June 12.”

Okumagba on his part, said: “I congratulate Senator Omo-Agege on his election as the Deputy Senate President,” adding that “the victory of Omo-Agege is very well-deserved.

“I commend the leadership qualities of Omo-Agege and his acceptance across a broad spectrum of senators, which ensured his overwhelming victory in the contest for the office of Deputy Senate President.

Omo-Agege’s pedigree as a forthright person, a dependable and loyal party-man, a fighter for justice, equity and progress is reassuring.”

On his part, IYC’s National President, Mr Eric Omare, called on Senator Omo-Agege to use his position to promote the interest of the Niger Delta in the Buhari government, saying the region did not enjoy deserved attention in Buhari’s first term.

He also enjoined Omo-Agege not to use his position to engage in unnecessary political wars with perceived political enemies in his Delta State and the region.

Tidi lauds Manager, Ereyitomi

Meantime, Chairman, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Mike Tidi, in a statement congratulated the Senator representing Delta South senatorial district in the Senate, James Manager, and the member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, on their inauguration as members of the 9th National Assembly, expressing hope that they will provide quality leadership for the people.