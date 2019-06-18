Trump set to deport ‘millions of illegal aliens’ next week

President Trump is threatening to remove millions of people in the country illegally.

In a late-night tweet Monday, Trump said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would begin the removal process next week. He told his Twitter followers, “They will be removed as fast as they come in.”

ALSO READ:

An administration official said the effort would focus on people who had been issued final deportation orders by federal judges but remained at large in the country.

Trump has threatened a series of increasingly drastic actions as he tries to stem the flow of Central American migrants crossing the southern border, which has risen dramatically on his watch.

Immigration is expected to be a central issue of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, which officially begins Tuesday, Los Angeles Times reported.

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Vanguard